Android 15 DP1 hits a snag: Google pauses downloads due to corruption bug

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has temporarily disabled downloads of Android 15 Developer Preview 1.

An issue with sideloading OTA images is causing a “Device is corrupted” message to appear.

The company recommends that developers flash a factory image to test devices instead.

Last week, Google announced the rollout of Android 15 Developer Preview 1 (DP1). However, that initial rollout has been cut short as the tech giant has “temporarily disabled downloads.”

On the Android Developers website, Google announced that it is briefly halting downloads of Android 15 DP1. According to the Mountain View-based firm, the reason is linked to a known issue with sideloading OTA images. It appears that when sideloading the DP1 build, this sometimes triggers a “Device is corrupted” message after the download is completed.

Although Google has temporarily stopped downloads of Android 15 DP1 OTA images, there is a workaround you can still use. Google recommends that instead of sideloading OTA images, developers should flash a factory image to test devices.

There’s currently no word on how long it will take Google to fix the problem and unpause downloads. As this is an early build of Android 15, this news mostly only affects developers. It will only affect average users if this problem delays the stable launch. We’ll have to wait and see if and how this issue will affect the Android 15 release timeline.

