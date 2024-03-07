Google rolls out Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2 for Pixel devices: Here’s what’s new

Google today released Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2 for Pixel devices. This update continues the cycle of Quarterly Platform Releases (QPRs) that bring improvements and bug fixes to the Android 14 platform .

While not introducing any new features, QPR3 Beta 2 focuses on squashing a significant number of user-reported bugs. Pixel users had earlier got access to the Circle to Search feature with Beta 1 of QPR3.

The Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2 is available for the Pixel 5a, Pixel 6/6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7/7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, and Pixel 8/8 Pro. The official release notes mention the following fixes:

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused a device to crash or restart unexpectedly.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused a device to crash or restart unexpectedly while updating apps after the device was flashed.

Fixed issues that caused a device to display a blank, black screen after booting from flash.

Fixed an issue that caused a device to crash and display a blank, black screen after switching to a secondary user.

Fixed issues when always-on display mode was enabled that interfered with the “Double tap to wake” gesture and prevented the device from unlocking if the user tried to use their fingerprint to unlock the device.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused battery information to not display correctly in the system settings, status bar, and on the lock screen.

Fixed issues that prevented device-to-device transfers and backup and restore from working.

Fixed various issues that were impacting system stability, performance, and camera.

As a standard procedure, Google warns of some potential hazards with this build, including potential hiccups related to stability, battery life, or overall performance. Moreover, this beta might not be ideal for users who rely on accessibility features, and apps that depend on CTS (Compatibility Test Suite) approval or utilize SafetyNet APIs could malfunction. Google has also acknowledged a known issue with the Assistant At a Glance widget potentially showing information from the wrong location.