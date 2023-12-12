The latest Android 14 beta seems to have broken the fingerprint sensor on the Pixel 7 Pro

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Android 14 QPR 2 Beta 2 has broken the fingerprint sensor on the Pixel 7 Pro, according to user reports.

One community-suggested solution is to try out the fingerprint recalibration tool from the official Pixel Repair website.

Google recently released Android 14‘s latest beta in the form of QPR 2 Beta 2. The changelog for this beta marks it largely as a bug fix update, but it also offers a glimpse into some of the features that Google is working on for Android. Unfortunately for Pixel 7 Pro users, it seems the latest QPR 2 Beta 2 update is also breaking fingerprint sensor functionality.

Some users have reported on Reddit that the update broke the fingerprint sensor on their Pixel 7 Pro. The sensor was working before the update, but it no longer unlocks their device. The phone even recommends the user visit a repair center.

Some users have reported this on displays that have been replaced in the past, though some users are reporting this on new phones, too, which have not had such replacements. We haven’t spotted any mentions of the vanilla Pixel 7, though this doesn’t completely rule out the bug on the smaller device.

Bugs are expected on a beta, and we suggest reporting the issue to Google via the Feedback app.

Once you have submitted the issue, you can try recalibrating the fingerprint sensor using a computer. Many users are reporting that the broken sensor starts working again after recalibration.

To recalibrate your Pixel 7 Pro’s fingerprint sensor after the Android 14 QPR 2 Beta 2 update, follow these steps: Ensure that you have backed up all important data on your phone. Go to the Pixel Repair website on your computer and click Install fingerprint calibration software at the bottom. Alternatively, you can directly land at the calibration page by clicking this link. Turn off your Pixel 7 Pro by pressing the volume up and power buttons. Once the phone is off, enter Fastboot mode on your Pixel 7 Pro by pressing and holding the volume down and power buttons for about three seconds. You can confirm Fastboot mode when you see a black screen with a red triangle. Once your phone is in Fastboot mode, connect it to your computer using a USB cable. Click on Connect device on the website and follow further listed instructions. Once the fingerprint recalibration is complete, your phone will reboot itself. Check if the calibration is working or not. If it is not working after the fix, we recommend manually shutting down and rebooting once again. Hopefully, this should fix your Pixel 7 Pro’s fingerprint sensor on the latest Android 14 beta.

How do you like the latest beta so far? Have you spotted any other bugs? Let us know in the comments below!

