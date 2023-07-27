Galaxy S23 could get a taste of Android 14 as soon as next week

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR A Samsung customer support representative said that the One UI 6.0 beta program will start on August 2 for the Galaxy S23.

The Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A54 may be the next devices that get the beta.

The Galaxy S23 beta program was initially expected to launch in July.

Today, Google released Android 14 beta 4.1, which at this point, is in its stable phase. While the beta is currently only available for the Pixel, Galaxy S23 series users could get Samsung’s take on the OS soon.

According to SamMobile, a German Samsung customer support representative appears to have let it slip that the One UI 6.0 beta program will launch on August 2 for the Galaxy S23 series. If you’re unfamiliar with One UI, it is Samsung’s version of Google’s Android platform. In addition to this news, it was also revealed that this beta program would come to the Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A54 next on August 9.

The fact that the Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A54 may be second in line to get the beta program is a little surprising. Samsung usually offers betas to its flagships first before opening up to its midrange devices. However, we’re sure that the Galaxy S22 and S21 won’t be far behind.

Android 14 began its stable phase in June. Preparation for One UI 6.0 also began last month when Samsung began updating apps with One UI 6.0 support. It was expected that Samsung would launch its One UI 6.0 beta program in the third week of July. But it clearly missed that date. Fortunately, it seems the delay will be short-lived.

Despite the delay, this turnaround has been relatively quick compared to other rollouts. However, the company did state in December that it wanted future releases to be even faster than the One UI 5 launch.

Comments