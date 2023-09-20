Android 14 beta is rolling out to Xiaomi's flagship phones

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR Three of Xiaomi’s phones are getting the Android 14 beta.

The three handsets include the Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro, and Xiaomi 12T.

The Android 14 beta comes in at 5.4GB.

We’re still waiting for Google to release the stable version of Android 14. It was supposed to launch in August, but now it’s expected to roll out with the Pixel 8 in October. However, the beta version is available and Xiaomi is the latest OEM to launch an Android 14 beta for its devices.

Xiaomi is opening up its Android 14 beta program to three of its flagship devices. These devices include the Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro, and Xiaomi 12T. The company initially launched the beta program in China last month, but now the program is available to international markets.

In addition to the beta, the update will also include the latest security patch. Altogether, the update will weigh in at 5.4GB. The Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro will have versions 14.2.0 UMCMIXM and MIUI 14.0.2.0 UMBMIXM, respectively. But the Xiaomi 12T will get version 14.0.4.0 UMQMIXM.

Not everyone will be able to jump into the beta, however. If you signed up to join the beta test, Xiaomi says that only those who are selected will be able to experience the update early.

Android 14 brings a few new features and improvements to the OS. Some of these include new accessibility features, privacy improvements, lock screen customizations, and more. We break down all the new stuff in Android 14 if you want to know more about the update. But keep in mind that this is a beta, so it’s possible you could run into a bug or two.

