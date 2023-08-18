Android 14 beta 5.1 is here to kill last-minute bugs before the stable launch

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Android 14 beta 5.1 landed today for Pixel phones.

The release is mostly about last-minute bug fixes.

The stable launch of Android 14 should only be a few weeks away.

Since February, we’ve been seeing monthly and sometimes even bi-monthly launches of early versions of Android 14. Now, we have the latest — and probably the last — release.

Android 14 beta 5.1 landed today for Pixel phones. If you own a Pixel and aren’t already on a beta, you can opt-in to the beta program and get started. You’ll need to have a Pixel 4a 5G or newer, including the Pixel Tablet and the Pixel Fold. If you’re already on the beta program with any of these devices, you should see a notification about updating to the latest version soon.

As one would expect this late in the game, this new release is all about bug fixes. According to the official changelog, there are only four fixes. One of these is fairly serious, involving SIM cards going undetected in certain situations. There are no new features, though.

Judging from the Android 14 schedule provided by Google, we should see the stable launch of the operating system in just a few weeks. Then, in October, we should see the first phones to launch with Android 14 out of the box: the Pixel 8 series.

Barring any even more last-minute fixes, Android 14 beta 5.1 should be the last release before the final launch.

