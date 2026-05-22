This OLED Android handheld is great for PS2 games, and it just got a cheaper model

ANBERNIC

TL;DR ANBERNIC has quietly released an 8GB/128GB version of the RG577 handheld.

This model is on sale for ~$229, making it ~$50 cheaper than the previously released 256GB option.

Expect a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 processor, an OLED screen, and a 5,500mAh battery.

The ANBERNIC RG557 launched last year, and it was the company’s most powerful Android handheld at the time. It’s still worth a look in 2026, albeit with a few caveats. However, there’s good news if pricing was your biggest concern.

ANBERNIC quietly announced (h/t: r/ANBERNIC) that the RG577 is now available in an 8GB/128GB variant. This joins the 12GB/256GB option which has been available since launch.

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The 8GB/128GB RG577 has a recommended retail price (RRP) of $249.99, but it’s currently being sold on ANBERNIC’s website for $229.02. By contrast, the 256GB model has a $299.99 RRP but is currently available for $279.02.

In any event, you’re getting some good specs for the price. It has the same MediaTek Dimensity 8300 chipset as the well-received RG477M, which means you’ve got plenty of horsepower for PS2 and GameCube emulation. However, the Mali GPU means you might struggle with PC and Switch emulation. It also stands out by offering a 5.48-inch OLED screen instead of the RG477M’s 4.7-inch LCD panel. Other notable specs include a 5,500mAh battery, 27W wired charging, a microSD card slot, Hall Effect triggers, and a 3.5mm port.

In saying so, the RG577 faces stiff competition from rivals like the Retroid Pocket 5 and 6, as well as the AYN Thor and Odin 2 Portal. These handhelds all have OLED screens and Snapdragon chipsets. Furthermore, some users have criticized the RG577 for its cheap materials and small analog sticks. Nevertheless, ANBERNIC’s 128GB device still warrants a look if you want a capable Android handheld without breaching the $250 mark.

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