The RG Rotate is finally official, but ANBERNIC's playing coy with release plans

TL;DR ANBERNIC has announced the RG Rotate in a new video.

The Android gaming handheld has swappable high/low L2 and R2 buttons

It will be available “soon” in two color options: Polar Black and Aurora Silver.

Over the last few weeks, a new Android gaming handheld from ANBERNIC has been popping up online here and there. Near the beginning of April, we learned that this device was called the RG Rotate. Now, after all the leaks, the company has finally made it official with a reveal trailer.

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ANBERNIC has released a new video on its YouTube channel, officially announcing the RG Rotate. The system features a unique, pivoting display that reveals a D-pad and buttons underneath. Additionally, it includes a USB-C port, L1/L2 and R1/R2 buttons, and a microSD card slot. You’ll also be able to use the handheld as an MP3 player.

One detail that we didn’t know about before this announcement is that the L2 and R2 buttons are adjustable. You’ll be able to choose whether to elevate these buttons or keep them at the same level as the L1 and R1 buttons. This should help with identifying which button is which without having to look.

ANBERNIC’s community has been quick to point out that the handheld does not have a 3.5mm audio jack. Instead of including a 3.5mm jack, it appears the company decided to just use the USB-C port. So if you want to use wired headphones, you may need to get a USB-C adapter.

ANBERNIC did not provide an exact launch date, but says that the RG Rotate “is coming soon.” It’s also unknown how much the handheld will cost. When it arrives, it will be available in two colorways: Polar Black and Aurora Silver.

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