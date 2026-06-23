Anbernic RG Rotate gets some fun new customization options

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Anbernic has released an update for the RG Rotate that adds new lock screen customization options.

The update includes new clock faces, a toggle to hide the status bar on your lock screen, and a simple system to create custom watch faces.

The latest update for the Anbernic RG Rotate brings everyone’s favorite little emulation machine some fun new customization options. With Anbernic’s newest software, the RG Rotate lets you create your own lock screen clock faces — and the system you’ll do it through seems surprisingly simple.

As spotted by Retro Dodo, the latest update for the RG Rotate supports custom clock faces. All you have to do to make one is gather up image files for the background and each of the analog clock face’s three hands, name them properly, and stick them in the right spot in the handheld’s internal storage.

Anbernic’s video about the update doesn’t get into many specific details on how the new system works, but as described, it looks like all you have to do to make your own clock face is create a folder called customize_clock in the handheld’s internal storage, then populate it with image files named clock_background, clock_hour, clock_minute, and clock_second for each of the different bits. You’ll presumably want to use transparent image files for the clock hands.

The update also adds options to hide the status bar on the RG Rotate’s lock screen, helping showcase your fancy new clock face. Anbernic has included some new pre-built clock faces in the update, too, but they don’t look like much to get excited about.

In his write-up, Retro Dodo‘s Brandon Saltalamacchia shared image files to create a clock face featuring the Pikachu sprite from Pokémon Red and Blue. It’s cute, though it doesn’t include indices — note that if you’re making a watch face for the RG Rotate, you’ll need to add those yourself in your clock_background image.

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