This cheap Android handheld puts PS2 and Wii games in your pocket

TL;DR The Anbernic RG 406H is the latest in the company’s huge catalog of Android-based handhelds.

It features a 4-inch 3:4 LCD display and enough power to emulate games from the PS2, Wii, and Gamecube.

The device is available for preorder today with a $10 discount for a limited time.

It’s easy to get lost in Anbernic’s enormous lineup of Android-based handheld gaming devices, but the latest might be the best the company has ever made. The Anbernic RG 406H is a horizontal handheld with a 4-inch 4:3 LCD display at 960×720. It’s essentially a slightly wider version of the Anbernic RG Cube released earlier this year.

The RG 406H has the Unisoc T820 chipset and 8GB of RAM, which should be powerful enough to play games up to and including the PS2 and Gamecube eras, with some Wii games also playable. Check out some gameplay footage from Anbernic above to see the results directly from the company, but at the end of the day this is a budget chipset, so temper your expectations. It’s the same chipset used by many Anbernic devices this year, most of which have struggled to play more demanding titles from those consoles at full speed.

Anbernic

This handheld ships with Android 13, so it can also play a wide variety of mobile games. The list of Android games you can play with a controller seems to grow larger every year, which can be a big selling point over Linux- or Windows-based machines, especially on the lower end.

It also has hall-effect sticks, customizable RGB lighting, and a 5,000mAh battery. It comes in three colors: white, black, and transparent purple. The Anbernic RG 406H is available now for preorder, and if you get it in the next couple of days you can knock $10 off the retail price to grab it for $158 on the official website. This might be the last device to ship before the holidays, so if you’re looking for a gift for retro gamers, this might be it.

