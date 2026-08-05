ANBERNIC's new Game Boy Advance SP clone is here for under $60

TL;DR ANBERNIC’s latest Game Boy Advance SP clone is available for preorder today.

The ANBERNIC RG SP has a recommended price of $64.99 and a promo price of $57.99.

The new handheld has almost identical specs to the firm’s previous GBA SP copycats.

ANBERNIC previously copied the Game Boy Advance SP design with handhelds like the RG34XXSP and RG35XXSP. Now, the company is returning to the well once again with a new device, which goes on preorder today.

The ANBERNIC RG SP is another unabashed Game Boy Advance SP clone, featuring a familiar clamshell design, a near-identical face button layout, and the same 3:2 screen aspect ratio.

Pop the hood, and you’ll find specs in line with the firm’s previous Game Boy Advance SP clones. That means a Linux-based OS, a lightweight AllWinner H700 chipset (quad-core Cortex-A53, Mali-G31 MP2 GPU), 1GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage via a microSD card.

Other notable specs include a 3.4-inch IPS panel (720 x 480), a 3,300mAh battery, two microSD card slots, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 5, a 3.5mm port, and a lanyard slot.

The ANBERNIC RG SP is available for preorder from today (August 5) and has a recommended starting price of $64.99 for the model with a single 16GB microSD card. But the company is currently offering a $7 discount, which takes the starting price to $57.99.

Either way, this might be worth a look if you want a full-blown Game Boy Advance SP clone. However, the RG34XXSP and RG35XXSP have almost identical specs, while the former model also has dual analog sticks. So the older device might be the better purchase if you want to play PS1, N64, or PSP games.

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