Broken buttons? Anbernic now offers the replacement parts you need

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

TL;DR Anbernic has launched a replacement parts program for its gaming handhelds.

The newly published page offers replacement parts for almost all of its devices.

You’ll now be able to obtain parts like new shells, joysticks, batteries, motherboards, and more.

Regardless of how well you take care of your retro gaming handheld, wear and tear will accumulate the more you use it. From cracked screens to dead batteries, your device won’t hold up forever. Previously, there wasn’t much you could do with your Anbernic handheld if it got damaged, outside of buying a new device. But that’s no longer the case now that the brand has launched a replacement parts program.

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Anbernic has started selling replacement parts for its gaming handhelds. These replacement parts can be found on a new dedicated “Accessories” page. On this page, you’ll find parts for almost every handheld Anbernic offers, from the recently launched RG Rotate to older models like the RG350P.

The store page contains replacement options for shells, motherboards, joysticks, screens, batteries, buttons, and conductive rubber pads. So whatever you’re trying to repair, you’ll find it here. It should be noted that this page does not appear to offer step-by-step guides for how to replace individual parts. As such, you’ll need a bit of DIY know-how before you go in swapping parts out.

When you’re ready to order, you’ll need to specify the model and color of your device in the notes. Anbernic warns to get these details right as there will be no disputes for incorrect information. It also states that an order will be canceled if a color is not provided within one week.

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