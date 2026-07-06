Some of your favorite podcasts are losing their app, but you'll still be able to listen

TL;DR Amazon has shut down the Wondery podcast app and ended the Wondery+ subscription service.

The Wondery podcast studio will continue to publish Wondery-branded podcasts.

Audible’s Standard and Premium subscriptions both include ad-free listening for Wondery podcasts.

This spring, Amazon announced that its Wondery podcast service, both the Wondery app and the Wondery+ premium subscription, would be shutting down sometime this year. The day’s finally come: the Wondery app is no longer available, though podcasts published by Wondery are still available on other platforms.

Amazon quietly confirmed the app’s retirement in an update to a previous blog post today. Wondery will still operate as a podcast studio, Amazon says, continuing to publish shows like Armchair Expert and New Heights.

Did you use the Wondery app to listen to podcasts? 4 votes I used it up until the end. 0 % I've used it before, but not regularly. 0 % I never used the Wondery app. 100 %

Amazon gave users a heads-up about the service’s shutdown in March, but didn’t specify exactly when changes were coming. The company’s nudging former Wondery+ subscribers to try a subscription on Audible; that service’s relatively new Standard plan includes ad-free access to Wondery podcasts for $9 per month. Wondery’s shows are also widely available on platforms like Apple Podcasts and YouTube.

The shutdown comes after significant cuts at Wondery last year, when Bloomberg reported Amazon fired 110 people and spun the publisher’s narrative podcasts off into Audible, rebranding them as Audible Originals. Amazon’s announcement today says “Wondery continues as a podcast studio known for popular creator-led shows,” but given the studio’s rocky recent history, the outlook might not be great for what’s left of Wondery.

Were you a Wondery user or a Wondery+ subscriber? Are you going to move to an Audible subscription, or will you listen to Wondery’s shows on other platforms? Let us know in the comments.

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