These Black Friday Amazon tablet deals are 🔥

Amazon saves the best Black Friday offers for its own products, and the Amazon Fire tablet deals don’t disappoint. There’s up to 50% off the already affordable Android tablet range, including all of the latest generation of the slates.

While not the biggest price drop on offer, we were particularly drawn to the deal on the all-new Amazon Fire HD 10 device. The recently released tablet is experiencing its first sale since it hit the market, with the $140 retail tag marked down to just $79.99 in the holiday sale. It offers 25% faster performance than its predecessor while weighing in at 30g lighter, and the front-facing camera is upgraded from 2MP to 5MP. You can’t compare such specs to the four-figure tablets from Samsung and Apple, but as a budget-friendly option or gift for a loved one, this offer is very hard to beat.

If that deal doesn’t quite fit your needs, there are a whole bunch of others to consider. Here’s a non-exhaustive rundown of the offers.

The links above will take you to each of the Amazon tablet deals, but you can also peruse the full range for yourself via the button below.