Amazon pulls the plug on its Android app store that you never used anyway

Joe Hindy / Android Authority

TL;DR Amazon will shut down its Android device app store in August 2025.

Users will no longer be able to download or use apps from the Appstore on Android after the deadline.

Amazon Fire devices like the Fire TV and the Fire Tablet.

The Google Play Store is the premier source for downloading and installing apps on Android flagships, but the platform’s open nature also allows third-party app stores to exist. The Amazon Appstore was one of those popular options outside the Play Store, serving as the primary app store on Amazon Fire devices and an alternative one on non-Amazon Android devices. However, the good run is coming to an end, as the company is shutting down the Amazon Appstore for Android devices.

Reddit user 2Cuil4School spotted that Amazon updated its Appstore FAQ to mention that it will no longer be available on Android devices after August 2025. Starting August 20, 2025, you will no longer have access to the Amazon Appstore on your Android device. Further, beyond August 20, 2025, any apps downloaded from the Amazon Appstore will not be guaranteed to operate on Android devices.

However, the FAQ explicitly mentions that Amazon’s Fire-branded devices remain unaffected. Amazon Appstore will continue to be available elsewhere, including on Fire TV and Fire Tablet devices. Amazon has also notified developers that they can no longer submit new apps targeting Android devices. However, they can continue to submit updates to their existing live apps, albeit only until the service is discontinued.

Amazon is also discontinuing the Amazon Coins program on the same date. You have until August 20, 2025, to use your remaining Coins, and you can no longer purchase new Coins. Coins that remain in your account after the date will be refunded.

The move to discontinue the Appstore entirely comes close to the March 5, 2025, deadline for Appstore support on Windows through the Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA). Microsoft had already ended support for WSA last year, but you can continue to download apps and games from the Appstore until March 2025.

The deadline remains, but Amazon is now adding another nail to the Appstore coffin by discontinuing Android support altogether. It will stay on Fire-branded devices, but that’s a smaller ecosystem over which the company has much greater control.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like