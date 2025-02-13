Amazon Prime deal: Add Bluetooth to any device for just $14.99

Do you have an old speaker lying around? Maybe your older car has no Bluetooth. Whatever the case, there is an easy way to add Bluetooth to any device with a 3.5mm audio jack. Today’s deal on the UGREEN Bluetooth Transmitter and Receiver makes it easy to do this on the cheap. It’s just $14.99. There is a caveat, though; this is an Amazon Prime-exclusive deal. Get the UGREEN Bluetooth Transmitter and Receiver for just $14.99 ($9 off)

This deal is available from Amazon, but the offer is exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers. You can learn more about Amazon Prime plans and pricing here. New members get a 30-day free trial, so you might be able to get this offer for free!

This little accessory is pretty awesome because it works both as a receiver and transmitter (TX and RX). All you have to do is physically plug it into any device via the 3.5mm audio input or output, and then you either play audio from an external device or send audio to it. For example, you could use it to play music from your phone to a non-Bluetooth speaker, or you could send audio from a CD player to a Bluetooth speaker.

Another really cool feature is that it can connect to two Bluetooth devices at the same time, so you could connect it with a pair of Bluetooth speakers or headphones, and listen simultaneously.

You can charge the UGREEN Bluetooth Transmitter and Receiver via USB-C, and battery life will vary depending on the mode you use. It should last 5.5 hours as a receiver, or eight hours as a transmitter.

This happens to be a record-low price, so it’s the best time to get it if you want to modernize some old tech. Hurry, before it jumps back up to the full $23.99 price!

