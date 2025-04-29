Amazon confirms Prime Day will return in July, but it might look a bit different this year

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Amazon has confirmed that Prime Day 2025 will take place in July.

The retailer promises significant savings across more than 35 categories, with Ireland joining the event for the first time.

A report suggests that some third-party sellers may skip Prime Day due to rising costs from new tariffs on Chinese imports.

Amazon’s Prime Day has become a major summer shopping tradition, marking one of the best chances to save big outside the holiday sales. For those waiting to mark their calendars, the company has confirmed that Prime Day 2025 will again occur in July.

The company made the announcement in an Amazon News post today, promising Prime members exclusive savings across more than 35 categories, including electronics, kitchenware, beauty products, and clothing. Amazon says members will also enjoy fast, free delivery on Prime Day purchases, helping to beat the back-to-school rush. This year’s event will run in 24 countries, with Ireland joining the list for the first time.

While the exact dates haven’t been revealed yet, the July timing sticks closely to tradition. Prime Day has typically been held in July since its debut in 2015, although there were exceptions in 2020 and 2021 due to pandemic disruptions.

However, there could be signs of strain beneath this year’s shopping spree. As reported by Reuters, some third-party sellers are planning to sit out Prime Day or reduce their involvement, citing the new tariffs on Chinese imports introduced by the Trump administration earlier this month. The 145% tariffs have pushed up costs for sellers, making it harder for some to offer competitive discounts. Amazon said seller participation remains strong, and analysts expect the event to perform well overall, but smaller businesses could feel the squeeze.

Amazon was also quick to deny that it would be showing the impact of tariffs on prices following a flurry of rumors this morning.

Last year’s Prime Day was a record-breaker for Amazon, with independent sellers accounting for more than 60% of sales and over 200 million items sold during the two-day promotion. Amazon also claimed it delivered more than nine billion items the same day or the next day for Prime members globally in 2024.

Further details about the timing and offers for Prime Day 2025 are expected to be announced closer to the event, and we’ll be spotlighting all of our favorite tech deals from the sale.

