Amazon Prime Day announced, with some early deals in tow

The promotion will take place on July 16 and 17, although there are early deals already.

Amazon runs its Prime Day sale every year, offering a ton of discounts to Prime members. When will this year’s event take place? Well, the retail colossus has just revealed the dates.

Amazon announced that its tenth Prime Day promotion would take place on July 16 and 17, from 12:01 AM PDT (3:01 AM ET). The company also confirmed that it’ll be offering invite-only deals ahead of Prime Day itself, such as up to 40% off Sony wireless headphones.

Either way, we’ll be highlighting the most notable deals ahead of Prime Day and during the sales promotion.

