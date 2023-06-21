Amazon announces Prime Day details: Here's what to expect

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Amazon has announced that Prime Day will take place on July 11 and 12.

The company has also revealed a few early deals and Invite-Only Deals.

Amazon holds its Prime Day sales promotion each summer, slashing prices on a ton of products for the benefit of Prime subscribers.

Now, the company has finally announced the dates for Prime Day 2023, confirming that it will take place on July 11 and 12.

Amazon is also offering a variety of early deals ahead of Prime Day, including up to 55% off select Alexa-enabled devices like the third-generation Echo Show 5 and up to 43% off select Hisense Fire TV-enabled television sets. Furthermore, the company is offering a variety of video-related deals, including 50% off rentals/purchases and discounts on specific channels.

Amazon also revealed that it will have so-called Invite-Only Deals on offer. This is a program that allows members to request an invite for some of the better deals. Deals in this category include 75% off the company’s 43-inch Omni series TVs and 55% off the JBL Live 660NC headphones.

