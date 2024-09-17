Amazon Prime Day announced for October, giving you a head start for your holiday shopping

TL;DR Amazon has announced its next Prime Day, called Prime Big Deal Days, to be held on October 8 and 9.

You will find great deals on Amazon products and electronics from Beats, Samsung, Fujifilm, and others.

Amazon holds several Prime Day sales every year, bringing together some of the best deals on its platform in one combined shopping extravaganza. The company has just announced that its next Prime Day will be held on October 8 and 9.

This edition of Prime Day is being called Prime Big Deal Days, and it will start on October 8, 2024, at 3:01 a.m. ET for Amazon Prime members. This early sale season is perfect for getting a head start on your Halloween shopping and even getting ready for the winter. Amazon also claims that there will be great deals on electronics from Beats, Samsung, and Fujifilm.

This sale will also be the best opportunity to get your hands on Amazon devices. The company claims you could save up to 55% on select devices, including the Blink Outdoor 4 six-camera system, Eero mesh Wi-Fi systems, 40-inch Fire TV 2-Series, and Luna gaming controllers.

Amazon is also highlighting its generative AI-powered conversational shopping assistant, Rufus, which can help answer your shopping questions.

Prime Big Deal Days will kick off in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, the U.K., the U.S., and Turkey.

If you want to take advantage of Prime Big Deal Days, you’ll need a Prime subscription, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 a year.

