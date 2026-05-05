Amazon Photos challenges Google Photos with fresh redesign

TL;DR Amazon has rolled out a redesign for its Photos app.

The update introduces a curated carousel of memories at the top of the screen, brings “On This Day” to the carousel, and makes it easier to find photos with natural language.

The update is out of iOS and will come to Android at a later date.

Google Photos is a great app, but it’s not the only photo gallery available on mobile. There are plenty of alternatives, like Simple Gallery, Fossify Gallery, and Amazon Photos. Speaking of Amazon Photos, the online retail giant just gave its app a big redesign.

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Today, Amazon announced that it has refreshed the Photos app experience with several changes. Users will notice the first change as soon as they open the app. Instead of being greeted by a photo grid, there is now a curated carousel of memories at the top of the screen. The company says the app automatically picks what to show, so you don’t have to go digging through your archive.

In addition to this change, Amazon has also relocated the On This Day feature. It is now easily accessible from the carousel. If you’re unfamiliar with this feature, it surfaces photos and videos taken on the same date in previous years.

The final update aims to make it easier to find the photos you’re looking for. According to Amazon, you’ll now be able to search for images by using natural language, such as “kids playing in the snow.” In short, it looks like Amazon is taking inspiration from Google’s Ask Photos feature.

The new Amazon Photos experience has rolled out for iOS, but not for Android quite yet. There’s no exact date for the Android rollout, but Amazon says it’s coming soon.

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