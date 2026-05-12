Amazon Now promises 30-minute deliveries in the US, but only in these cities

Shimul Sood / Android Authority

TL;DR Amazon is rolling out a new service that delivers groceries, essentials, and even electronics in about 30 minutes, starting in select US cities and expanding through 2026.

Eligible users get a “30-Minute Delivery” option in the Amazon app. Prime members pay $3.99 per order; non-Prime users pay $13.99, plus extra small-order fees for orders under $15.

From 30-minute deliveries to drone drop-offs and same-day shipping, Amazon is stacking multiple speed options, turning convenience into a layered, always-on delivery system.

There’s something absolutely thrilling about ordering something online and then obsessively checking the tracking page every five minutes like it’s a live sports score. The moment I see that “out for delivery” notification pop up on my phone, I suddenly become the most alert person in the house, peeking outside at every passing vehicle like a child waiting for a surprise package.

Clearly, Amazon has realized there are plenty of us who treat package deliveries like major life events, because it has now started rolling out Amazon Now, its new ultra-fast delivery service that promises groceries, essentials, and even electronics at your doorstep in about 30 minutes.

The service is currently live in cities such as Atlanta, Dallas-Fort Worth, Philadelphia, and Seattle, with Amazon quickly expanding into additional locations, including Austin, Houston, Minneapolis, Orlando, Phoenix, Denver, and Oklahoma City. The company says the rollout will continue through the end of 2026.

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If Amazon Now is available in your area, you’ll see a dedicated “30-Minute Delivery” banner inside the Amazon app or on the homepage. Prime members get slightly better pricing here, paying $3.99 per order, while non-Prime members pay $13.99. There’s also a small-order fee for purchases under $15 — $1.99 for Prime members and $3.99 for everyone else.

You can order everything from fresh produce, dairy, and bakery items to baby products, pet supplies, health products, personal care items, electronics, and even alcohol in supported regions. Amazon is also keeping the service running 24/7 in most eligible areas, which means your late-night snack cravings suddenly have dangerous new possibilities.

What’s particularly interesting is how crowded Amazon’s own delivery ecosystem is becoming. Customers in the US can now choose between Amazon Now’s 30-minute deliveries, Prime Air drone deliveries that arrive in roughly an hour, scheduled one-hour or three-hour deliveries, and same-day shipping. At this point, Amazon isn’t just competing with other retailers anymore — it’s basically trying to beat the clock itself.

For now, Amazon Now is limited to select US cities, but given how aggressively Amazon is expanding the service, it probably won’t remain exclusive for much longer.

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