Amazon Music Delivered reveals your top songs and most embarrassing Alexa requests

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Amazon has announced Delivered, its new yearly recap feature on Amazon Music.

Like Spotify Wrapped, Delivered showcases your top songs, podcasts, and listening stats from 2024.

It also includes unique extras, like exclusive voice messages from top artists for some Alexa users.

The year-end music recap season is officially upon us, and Amazon Music has thrown its hat into the ring with its newly launched “Delivered” feature. While Spotify Wrapped continues to hold the crown as the most anticipated year-end music summary, Amazon Music is vying for listeners’ attention with its own personalized retrospective.

Delivered provides users with a comprehensive look at their listening habits throughout the year, including top songs, artists, and podcasts. In a unique twist, the feature will also reveal users’ most frequent Alexa requests on Amazon Music.

To access Amazon Music Delivered, users can open the Amazon Music app on iOS or Android and head to the Library page, where a banner labeled “2024 Delivered” will lead to their personalized recap. The recap also includes a curated playlist of your favorite songs, titled “Top Songs 2024,” which users can access directly in the app or by asking Alexa to play it.

If you’re one of the lucky Amazon Music users with Alexa-enabled devices, there’s even more in store. Eligible listeners may receive a surprise voice message from one of their top artists of the year. A flashing yellow light on your Alexa device will indicate if a message is waiting. Amazon hasn’t revealed how many artists participated in this promotion, but the exclusivity adds a bit of intrigue.

While Amazon Music Delivered offers a fresh way to explore your 2024 listening habits, it enters a crowded field of year-end recaps. Whether it resonates as strongly as competitors like Spotify Wrapped remains to be seen, but its inclusion of Alexa-based insights and artist messages could set it apart for some users.

