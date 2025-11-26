Keep your Kindle safe and portable with this new dedicated crossbody

Amazon

TL;DR Amazon just launched the Kindle Sling Bag, a new accessory built to fit its e-reader lineup.

The bag features a minimalist design with a padded pocket and a clever strap for propping up your device.

It is available now in two neutral colorways for around $79.

Amazon just launched a Kindle Sling Bag, and it has plenty of potential. Functionally, it’s a simple crossbody. Culturally, it’s Amazon acknowledging what readers have been doing forever: turning their e-readers into everyday-carry essentials.

Inside, the sling offers a dedicated padded pocket sized for Kindles plus separate slots for accessories like a USB-C cable, headphones, or a small portable charger. The organization system is pretty basic, but most readers don’t need a full tactical pack, just something that keeps their device safe from scratches. There’s even a small, quick-access pocket on the front for keys or other small items.

The exterior uses recycled leather that appears to be water-resistant and a low-key design that falls right in line with the brand’s aesthetics: soft neutral tones, minimal detailing, and a clean Kindle logo. A single shoulder strap can be adjusted for a comfortable fit on either side.

The most intriguing design detail is a small notched leather strap keychain seemingly meant to hold a Kindle upright. It shows up in the product photos, though Amazon doesn’t acknowledge it in the description.

While Amazon has always sold sleeves and cases for its e-readers, a branded sling bag feels like a new level of accessory and one that fits the moment. Kindle fandom is having a bit of a resurgence, bolstered by TikTok’s reading culture, BookTok recommendations, and the general shift toward slower, distraction-free tech. In other words, a dedicated Kindle bag isn’t as surprising as it might have been five years ago.

The Kindle Sling Bag is available now on Amazon in Dune or Cinder (a dark charcoal and a softer cream). Pricing may vary by region, but early listings place it at $79.99. It’s not quite impulse-buy cheap, but not totally inaccessible either. For Kindle diehards, it offers a tidy, device-specific way to bring your library anywhere without thinking twice about pocket size.

