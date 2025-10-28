Poll: Do you care about Amazon Kindle updates?

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

I love a good surprise, like finding a $20 bill in last year’s jacket. Kindle updates are not always that. Despite their lack of fanfare, they can drastically reshape users’ reading experiences, sometimes for the better and sometimes not. As often as the updates deliver new features, they also bring bugs, break habits, and frustrate jailbreakers who’d rather stay frozen in time.

A few recent Kindle updates have genuinely earned my applause. Amazon gave us finer text controls with adjustable line and paragraph spacing that make reading feel less claustrophobic. Likewise, accessibility tweaks improved navigation for visually impaired users. A recent Kindle Scribe update delivered new pen tools and a sleeker sidebar for note-taking.

However, not every change lands gracefully. Amazon’s rollouts often sneak in overnight, and readers have been known to wake up to new menus, lost features, and disorienting redesigns. Most recently, Amazon killed USB book transfers, a niche but beloved feature for local backups and Calibre users. Kindle readers have also learned the hard way that a “stability improvement” can mean a period of buggy performance or a broken workflow. Scribe owners in particular have seen firmware tweaks that glitch sticky notes or slow down handwriting.

Then there’s the jailbreak community, a network of tinkerers who see updates as padlocks. To those users, each new patch is a fresh obstacle to custom fonts, DIY apps, or simple control over their devices. On forums like MobileRead, users swap tips on how to block Amazon’s update servers and preserve older firmware.

Where do you land? Do you chase every update, hold off until Reddit says it’s safe, or attempt to skip them altogether? Vote in the poll below and tell us why in the comments.

Do you care about Amazon Kindle updates? 12 votes Yes, I follow every update. 8 % Only when they add big features. 33 % I don't notice them unless something breaks. 25 % I disable/avoid updates when possible. 33 %

I’m all for updates as long as they actually deliver an improved experience. A thoughtful refresh can make reading smoother, writing sharper, and move the whole experience toward a more modern UI. If Amazon’s listening, I’d love to see library power tools for bulk management and smarter series sorting, typography parity with deeper spacing and font controls across devices, Scribe upgrades like better export options, and a safer update lane so I can defer firmware and read real, detailed changelogs. Until then, I’ll likely keep updating my readers as usual and see what comes down the pipe.

