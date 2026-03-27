Your Kindle just got better at handling USB-transferred PDFs

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Amazon has begun rolling out software update 5.19.3 to supported Kindles.

USB-transferred PDFs now support highlights, notes, and improved navigation.

Kindle Scribe adds direct writing on sideloaded PDFs

Amazon is rolling out a new software update to its Kindle devices, though as always, users should temper expectations. These updates are typically incremental, and while 5.19.3 introduces some new PDF-centered improvements, it also comes with its own risks of breaking features or introducing changes you’d rather roll back.

Do you care about Amazon Kindle updates? 143 votes Yes, I follow every update. 25 % Only when they add big features. 24 % I don't notice them unless something breaks. 29 % I disable/avoid updates when possible. 22 %

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The biggest listed change landing via version 5.19.3 is improved support for PDFs transferred via USB. Those files can now use standard reading tools like text selection, highlights, notes, and smoother navigation. The update should bring them closer to the experience of content purchased directly from Amazon.

On the Kindle Scribe, the update also allows users to write directly on USB-transferred PDFs, making the device a more flexible annotation tool. Amazon is extending these PDF improvements to its newer color models, including the Kindle Colorsoft and Kindle Scribe Colorsoft, where documents will now display in color. This should be a practical upgrade for anything with charts or images.

Beyond that, the update sticks to the usual script with general performance improvements and bug fixes. Most users will likely see 5.19.3 as a cleanup attempt after a messy 5.19.2 rollout. Early reactions suggest it’s still a bit of a gamble whether things actually improve or just break differently. If, for example, you’ve been among the users having issues with page numbers or reading progress details, 5.19.3 has solved the issue for some. Others are still citing issues with margins. Some aren’t willing to give the update a go until more reviews arrive.

As with most Kindle releases, version 5.19.3 is rolling out gradually over Wi-Fi, or you can download the update from Amazon’s dedicated site.

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