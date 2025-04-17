If you want Amazon's best Kindle reader, this is the time to get it!

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Avid readers who really want to invest in getting the best e-reader available have very few options. One of them is the Amazon Kindle Scribe 2024, but it is very expensive at $399.99. If you’ve been waiting for a good deal, right now is the best time to get it. It’s currently at its record-low price of $324.99. Buy the Amazon Kindle Scribe with redesigned display for just $324.99 ($75 off)

This offer is available directly from Amazon. It is a “limited time deal,” and we’re focusing on the 16GB model. If you want, you can also upgrade to the 32GB version for $339.99, or the 64GB model for $364.99. The latter is also available in Metallic Jade. All models are available in Tungsten.

Amazon Kindle Scribe

It seems a bit wild to spend this much on an e-reader. Even after today’s discount, this is an expensive specialized device. In fact, you can get pretty good regular tablets for about the same price, and you can do much more than read with those. Not only that, but there are some great E-Ink tablets available, and some of them run the Android OS. We know some of you take your reading seriously, though, and a high-end e-reader like this one may seem like a dream come true. Not to mention, having access to Amazon’s ecosystem is pretty convenient.

The Kindle Scribe with redesigned display from 2024 brings the full experience. It has a large 10.2-inch display with a 300 ppi pixel density. One of the main upgrades with this version is that it has a flush front design, giving it a much sleeker form factor.

Thanks to the auto-adjusting light, which has a maximum brightness of 94 nits, you can read in the dark. Battery life is also impressive, at up to 12 weeks per charge.

You’re not paying this much for the Amazon Kindle Scribe for those specs, though. It’s the extra features that differentiate it. It comes with a stylus, and the Scribe has notebook functionality. You can take notes as if it were a regular notebook, and AI tools come in handy. Additionally, you can write on books and documents.

If you are really into reading and would like a notebook replacement, the Amazon Kindle Scribe with redesigned display has never been cheaper. This is still a record-low price, and the device isn’t on sale very often. This is the third time it has been discounted since its launch. Go get yours now, while you can!