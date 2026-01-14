The Kindle Scribe Colorsoft is getting a new look, and it lands soon

Amazon

TL;DR Amazon is launching its Fig colorway for the Kindle Scribe Colorsoft on January 28, 2026.

The new finish applies to the front-lit Colorsoft model, available in 32GB and 64GB configurations.

This is a design update only, with no changes to hardware, specs, or features.

Good news for anyone who wants a Kindle Scribe Colorsoft that’s a little more colorful. Amazon’s largest note-taking e-reader will soon be available in Fig, a warm berry-toned color that lands somewhere between plum and deep cranberry. It’s a fairly refined colorway that offers a little more personality than the standard Graphite without being overly bold.

The Kindle Scribe Colorsoft first debuted in the US on December 10, 2025, introducing Amazon’s latest generation of the Scribe lineup with an 11-inch color E Ink display, adjustable front light, and improved performance. Since launch, the Colorsoft model has been available in a single utilitarian gray (Graphite) from Amazon and major retailers.

Rumors had been swirling that the Fig color option might arrive earlier in January, driven by early product listings and community chatter, which suggested a mid-month launch. However, Amazon has now confirmed the model’s official US launch date as January 28, 2026, at 6:00 AM Pacific Time (PT). The style is limited to the front-lit Kindle Scribe Colorsoft and is available in 32GB and 64GB storage options.

To be clear, the Fig version doesn’t bring any other hardware changes. It is simply a style update to the existing Colorsoft lineup. Internally, the device’s specs, software features, and the color E Ink technology remain identical to the Graphite models that launched late last year.

We’ve been testing the Graphite model in-house since launch and have found a lot to like about the new Scribe, particularly its improved responsiveness and the practicality of color for notes and reading. For users who prefer a more distinctive look, the Fig finish adds further personality to the experience.

