Amazon is cutting Kindle Scribe prices by over $100 for Black Friday
Like the idea of a Kindle with note-taking functionality? Then the discounted Kindle Scribe is for you.
Rita El Khoury / Android Authority
Amazon launched the Kindle Scribe earlier this year, offering a stylus pen and note-taking functionality. Now, the retail colossus has slashed prices on this device as part of a variety of Black Friday deals.
The company is cutting Kindle Scribe prices by $100 to $115, with the entry-level 16GB model retailing for just $239.99 (was $339.99). Check out all the discounted models below.
- Kindle Scribe 16GB with basic pen for $239.99 ($100 off)
- Kindle Scribe 16GB with premium pen for $264.99 ($105 off)
- Kindle Scribe 32GB with premium pen for $279.99 ($110 off)
- Amazon Kindle Scribe 64GB with premium pen for $304.99 ($115 off)
Either way, you’re getting a 10.2-inch e-ink display, notebook functionality, an included stylus, handwriting-to-text functionality, and long battery life.
