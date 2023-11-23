Amazon is cutting Kindle Scribe prices by over $100 for Black Friday

Amazon launched the Kindle Scribe earlier this year, offering a stylus pen and note-taking functionality. Now, the retail colossus has slashed prices on this device as part of a variety of Black Friday deals.

The company is cutting Kindle Scribe prices by $100 to $115, with the entry-level 16GB model retailing for just $239.99 (was $339.99). Check out all the discounted models below.

Either way, you’re getting a 10.2-inch e-ink display, notebook functionality, an included stylus, handwriting-to-text functionality, and long battery life.