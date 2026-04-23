This new limited-edition Kindle case looks perfect for sci-fi fans

Amazon

TL;DR Amazon has launched a Project Hail Mary-themed case for its latest Kindle Paperwhite and Colorsoft models.

The cover features a bold sci-fi design and includes standard folio functionality like auto wake/sleep.

The case is available now for $49.99.

Amazon has a new Kindle case, and this one is a lot less subtle than usual. The company just released a Project Hail Mary-themed cover for its latest Kindle Paperwhite and Colorsoft models, leaning fully into the growing overlap between fandom and utility.

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The front featuresprotagonist Ryland Grace drifting just outside an airlock, tethered to the ship against a bright, colorful space backdrop. It’s instantly recognizable if you’ve read the book by Andy Weir (or seen the movie adaptation), and a lot louder than Amazon’s usual muted covers.

It opens like a hardcover folio, with a magnetic front flap that wakes or sleeps your device when you flip it open or closed. That’s standard functionality for Amazon, but it helps set the design apart from cheaper third-party fan-made covers. Paired with a bold sci-fi design tied to one of the most popular modern space novels, the case stands out a lot more.

There also aren’t many reviews yet, though early impressions describe it as sturdy and well-made. A few comparisons peg it closer to Amazon’s bulkier kids cases than its slimmer covers. Amazo doesn’t clearly list the case’s material anywhere on the product page, though one early review describes it as a “soft leather-like” material.

The Project Hail Mary case is available now,Amaze, amaze, amaze priced at $49.99, which puts it slightly above Amazon’s standard covers.

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