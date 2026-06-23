Amazon Kindle falls to just $84.99 in its best deal since Black Friday

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Amazon’s lightest and most compact e-reader is a great fit for anyone who wants a reading device that stays focused on books, and right now, there is a solid deal on it. The Amazon Kindle pairs a 6-inch glare-free E Ink screen with 300 ppi, higher contrast, and faster page turns than the prior basic model.

This is the 2024 entry-level Kindle, and it keeps a lot of useful upgrades in a small package. The front light is adjustable and 25% brighter at its max setting, while dark mode makes nighttime reading easier. You also get 16GB of storage, which is enough for thousands of books, magazines, and comics. Amazon says the battery can last up to 6 weeks, and USB-C charging is another nice touch. There is Wi-Fi support too, along with Audible listening over Bluetooth.

For Prime Day 2026, the Kindle is down to $84.99 from its $109.99 RRP. That is a 23% discount relative to the recommended retail price. Better still, this deal beats the lowest price we have seen this year. It also carries a 4.6-star review score, so the value looks even stronger.

To get this discount, buyers need an Amazon Prime membership. If you are not already a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here: Amazon Prime free trial.

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