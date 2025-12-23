Score a Kindle reader deal: Most are on sale!

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

These offers all come directly from Amazon. When available in other colors, all variants are available at the same discounted price.

Amazon Kindle

Amazon Kindle (2024) Amazon Kindle (2024) Just like the previous Kindle, but easier to read The 2024 Amazon Kindle hasn't physically changed much from the 2022 version. However, it does have a little more power under the hood, a brighter display, and better contrast, allowing you to read with less eye-strain and get around the interface a bit more smoothly than before. See price at Amazon Save $20.00 Limited Time Deal!

Let’s start with the base model, which is also the most affordable. While more affordable, the base Amazon Kindle (2024) is no lackluster. Some would say it is the best option, as it offers a simpler reading experience without fancy features or distractions. Add the fact that it is currently just $89.99, and you have a winning proposition.

It has a 6-inch gare-free display with a 300ppi pixel density, making text sharp and easy to read. There’s 16GB of internal storage, which may not seem impressive, but that’s enough to fit “thousands of books”. The best part? The 6-week battery life ensures you can read for extended periods without compromise. And it even has a light, so you don’t have to stop reading when it’s dark!

Of course, like all other Kindles, it gets direct access to the Kindle Store. This gets you direct access to millions of books. I would be surprised if a book you want isn’t available there. And if you prefer, it supports audiobook listening via Bluetooth.

This one is super portable, functional, and best of all, very accessible.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2024) Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2024) The best standard e-reader in the Kindle lineup The 2024 Amazon Kindle Paperwhite bumps the processing to make it the fastest Kindle to date. Quick page turns, a 7-inch anti-glare display, waterproof casing, and up to 12 weeks of battery life make for a solid reading experience. See price at Amazon Save $25.00 Limited Time Deal!

Now, if you enjoy more comforts while reading, you can pay a bit more to upgrade to the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite. You’ll get a slightly larger 7-inch screen, which still has a 300ppi pixel density.

The storage stays at 16GB, which is honestly more than enough for most people. There’s a massive boost in battery life here, though. This one can last 12 weeks before needing a charge!

The design has also been improved, offering a flush front and an IPX8 rating for enhanced water resistance. The warm light is also adjustable, making for an improved reading visibility whether you are in direct sunlight or in a pitch-dark room.

Amazon Kindle Colorsoft

The Amazon Kindle Colorsoft is for those who want to read more than books. Remember, the Kindle Store offers magazines and a variety of other content types. This is among the first Kindle readers with a color screen!

Otherwise, the experience is very similar to the one you get on the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite. It features a 7-inch display with the same 300ppi resolution, but this is reduced to 150ppi when viewing content in color.

Battery life is estimated at eight weeks, which is still pretty impressive. You’ll also enjoy most other goodies the Kindle lineup has to offer. It has an adjustable warm light, Audible Bluetooth listening support, a flush front, and an IPX8 rating.

Amazon Kindle Scribe

Amazon Kindle Scribe Amazon Kindle Scribe E-reader with premium stylus E-readers are great for consuming books, an e-reader with a stylus becomes a powerful tool for classes or meetings. The Amazon Kindle Scribe 2024 is just that, a 10.2-inch anti-glare tablet with the Amazon Premium Pen stylus. Highlight your textbook, take notes, or just doodle for fun with up to 12 weeks of battery life. See price at Amazon Save $140.00 Limited Time Deal!

Now, the Amazon Kindle Scribe is a total dream. If you’re an avid reader and want a high-end experience, along with note-taking support via a stylus, this is the one to get. It comes with the Premium Pen and all, but note-taking capabilities are only the tip of the iceberg when looking at what makes this reader special.

The Kindle Scribe comes with a large 10.2-inch screen, along with the same 300ppi pixel density. Additionally, this specific model comes with twice the storage at 32GB of RAM. It also gets the maximum 12-week battery life.

You’ll get all the bells and whistles here. It features all the Kindle essentials, including an adjustable warm light, an auto-adjusting light sensor, Audible listening via Bluetooth, and a flush design. It does lack an IPX7 rating, though. Will you be getting any of these Kindle readers? This is a truly lovely collection of deals, making it the perfect time to sign up for one of these. Only one of them is not on sale: the new Amazon Kindle Scribe Colorsoft. Otherwise, you can take your pick at any of the others and save a nice amount of cash.

Follow