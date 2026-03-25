The Amazon Kindle is $15 off! First discount in months

We recently reported on a great deal for the Amazon Kindle Colorsoft, and that offer is still available. While that is an outstanding discount, $169 for an e-reader can still feel pricey. Those who want to save more will be happy to know that the base Amazon Kindle is also on sale! Buy the Amazon Kindle for just $94.99 ($15 off)

This offer is available directly from Amazon. Oddly enough, it’s not labeled as part of the Big Spring Deal event. Additionally, only the Black color version is $94.99. The Matcha version is $5 more, which is arguably still a good price.

Amazon Kindle (2024) Amazon Kindle (2024) Just like the previous Kindle, but easier to read The 2024 Amazon Kindle hasn't physically changed much from the 2022 version. However, it does have a little more power under the hood, a brighter display, and better contrast, allowing you to read with less eye-strain and get around the interface a bit more smoothly than before. See price at Amazon Save $15.00 Big Spring Deal!

The Amazon Kindle is already at a great $109.99 retail price, so this $15 discount is really just a cherry on top.

While higher-end Kindle e-readers are great, I often find myself preferring the simple, clean proposition of the base Amazon Kindle. It comes with all the essentials for a good reading experience, with no added bells and whistles that, in my opinion, don’t do much more than add distractions.

The display is smaller at just 6.0 inches. That isn’t necessarily a bad thing, though. After all, it does make it more portable, and isn’t that what e-readers are about? You can easily fit this thing into most bags, and it even fits into larger pockets. It still has a 300ppi (pixels per inch) pixel density. It also still comes with a front-lit display for nighttime reading. Additionally, it supports Bluetooth for Audible, just in case you prefer listening to audiobooks.

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

That’s a pretty complete experience, right? Are you missing out on anything? Sure, but I don’t think most people need extra features like stylus support, a color screen, etc. Sometimes less is more, especially when all you want to do is replace traditional books with a digital reader.

Again, this is not part of Amazon’s Big Spring sale, which we know ends on March 31st. In this case, we don’t know when the sale will end, so you might want to act quickly.

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