Need an eReader? Amazon Kindle Colorsoft discounted for the first time!

If you’re looking to get an eReader, Amazon has pretty much taken over the market, and one of its hottest ones is the Amazon Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition. It’s pricey, and it only launched last October, so deals have been non-existent until today. The first Amazon Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition sale gets you a $50 discount, bringing the price down to $229.99. Get the Amazon Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition for $229.99 ($50 off)

This offer is available directly from Amazon, and it’s a “limited time deal.” This means the discount is applied automatically. Just add it to your cart and check out.

The Amazon Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition is special because it is Amazon’s very first color eReader with a color display. This makes it a better option for reading media like magazines, PDF files, and other non-text content. Even when reading normal eBooks, though, you can also take advantage of highlighting text in different colors.

Otherwise, the Amazon Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition is much like other readers you already know and love. In fact, it’s very similar to the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition.

You’ll get a 7-inch screen with a 300ppi pixel density when displaying content in black and white, which is reduced to 150ppi when showing color. It has 32GB of internal storage, which, though it may not seem like much, can hold “thousands of books.” Battery life suffers a bit, but the Amazon Kindle Colorsoft is still estimated to last for up to eight weeks per charge.

A few other features ensure a pleasant experience across the board. It has a 94-nit light, so you can comfortably read in any light condition, and the auto-adjusting light sensor ensures a pleasant experience without manual adjustments. It’s also really nice that this model comes with an IPX8 rating, so it is water-resistant.

First-time discounts don’t tend to last long, so make sure to sign up for this Amazon Kindle Colorsoft deal before it goes away.

Extra deal: Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is also on sale

If you don’t need a color screen and all the extra features, the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is also discounted by $25, slashing the cost to $134.99 if you pick the Black model. The Jade and Raspberry versions are going for the full $159.99 price.

This one still has a 7-inch screen with a 300ppi pixel density, and you’ll also enjoy a 94-nit backlight for reading in the dark. Storage is reduced to 16GB, but that is still enough to store “thousands of books.” It still gets an IPX8 rating, providing a nice level of water resistance.

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

If you care about battery life, the Paperwhite will last 12 weeks, which is about four weeks more than the Colorsoft.

All things considered, it’s still an amazing eReader. For many of us, having a color screen is more of a luxury than a need. That said, if you actually want more features and functionality, you might also want to take a look at our list of the best e-ink tablets.

