Here's the first discount on the Amazon Kindle Colorsoft!

The Amazon Kindle Colorsoft officially launched in late 2024, but the retailer just launched a cheaper version in July 2025. It’s still a bit pricey, but the price has gotten a bit more accessible, especially if you get it right now. The 16GB version of the Amazon Kindle Colorosft just got its first discount, bringing the cost down by $30. Buy the Amazon Kindle Colorsoft for $219.99 ($30 off)

This offer is available directly from Amazon as a “limited time deal.” You won’t need to use any coupons or take extra steps. Just add it to your cart, check out, and enjoy the discount!

Amazon Kindle Colorsoft Amazon Kindle Colorsoft See price at Amazon Save $30.00 Limited Time Deal!

The Amazon Kindle Colorsoft Signature edition launched with quite a bit of excitement; it’s the first Kindle with a color screen! That said, not everyone liked it very much. At $279.99, it was expensive and offered little more than the colorful display. Then came this 16GB model with a lower price of $249.99. Arguably, it’s still expensive, but a bit better. Now, if you want a more enticing price, this is your chance to get it at $219.99!

At this price, it is looking like a more enticing upgrade from the base Kindle and Kindle Paperwhite. This one, of course, comes with a seven-inch color display. It has a 300ppi pixel density, which is nice. That said, you must keep in mind that it drops to 150ppi in color mode.

Other features are pretty much what you would expect from an Amazon Kindle reader. You get eight weeks of battery life. It also has an adjustable light, Audible support via Bluetooth, and an IPX8 rating for water and dust resistance. It’s also nice that this higher-end model is ad-free.

The only real differences between this Kindle Colorsoft and the Signature Edition are that it has half the storage and no wireless charging. If you can live with these downsides, this will be your best bet if you want a color eReader from Amazon, especially at this nicely discounted price! Go get yours while it’s hot!

Extra deal: The Amazon Kindle is also on sale!

Amazon Kindle (2024) Amazon Kindle (2024) Just like the previous Kindle, but easier to read The 2024 Amazon Kindle hasn't physically changed much from the 2022 version. However, it does have a little more power under the hood, a brighter display, and better contrast, allowing you to read with less eye-strain and get around the interface a bit more smoothly than before. See price at Amazon Save $20.00 Limited Time Deal!

If you don’t need a color screen, the Amazin Kindle (2024) will be a much better fit. It’s also on sale for just $89.99. That seems much more pocket-friendly, right?

Aside from the color screen, you won’t really be missing much. The screen is smaller at six inches, but it keeps the same 300ppi pixel density. It also has 16GB of storage and a six-week battery life. You can still listen to audiobooks using Bluetooth. It also has a built-in light for reading in the dark.

The only real downside is that it does not have an IP rating, so you’ll have to be more careful not to get it wet. Otherwise, it is still an excellent reader, and you get plenty of value at a low price.

