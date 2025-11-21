If you needed a nudge to buy a Kindle, Black Friday just shoved

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Black Friday doesn’t just kick off holiday shopping; it’s basically the start of cozy reading season, too. Thankfully, Amazon clearly got the memo. Several Kindle models have officially dropped to some of the best prices we’ve seen this year, including a budget-friendly deal on the basic model. Whether you’re curling up for winter or gift-giving to your favorite bookworm, the lineup has rarely looked this appealing!

Kindle (2024)

Amazon Kindle (2024) Amazon Kindle (2024) Just like the previous Kindle, but easier to read The 2024 Amazon Kindle hasn't physically changed much from the 2022 version. However, it does have a little more power under the hood, a brighter display, and better contrast, allowing you to read with less eye-strain and get around the interface a bit more smoothly than before. See price at Amazon Save $30.00 Black Friday Deal!

For anyone after a simple, distraction-free reading device, the basic Kindle is the budget-friendly pick this Black Friday. It has a 6-inch, 300ppi glare-free display, 16GB of storage, and multiple weeks of battery life, all wrapped in a lightweight frame that’s easy to carry anywhere. It’s not waterproof, and it doesn’t have page-turn buttons, but for pure reading, it’s the most affordable entry point to the Kindle ecosystem. At this price, it’s easily one of the best e-reader values of the season.

Kindle Paperwhite (2024)

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2024) Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2024) The best standard e-reader in the Kindle lineup The 2024 Amazon Kindle Paperwhite bumps the processing to make it the fastest Kindle to date. Quick page turns, a 7-inch anti-glare display, waterproof casing, and up to 12 weeks of battery life make for a solid reading experience. See price at Amazon Save $35.00 Black Friday Deal!

If you’re after a more premium reading experience without going overboard, the Paperwhite is the sweet spot. It adds a larger 7-inch display, adjustable warm light, faster performance, and IPX8 waterproofing for taking chapters into the bathtub (or on your holiday beach vacation). It’s the model most readers should choose for an upgrade that warrants its price tag.

Kindle Colorsoft

The Colorsoft leans into the latest wave of color e-paper, giving Kindle fans a more vibrant take on the familiar reading experience. Book covers look richer, comics pop, and magazines feel a little closer to their print versions. The discount isn’t massive, but if you want a Kindle that embraces where the e-reader market is heading, this is the time to grab one.

Kindles for younger readers

Amazon

Amazon’s kid-friendly Kindles are also joining the Black Friday fun, with multiple Kids models seeing solid discounts. Each one takes the standard Kindle experience and wraps it in a kid-proof case, throws in a year of Amazon Kids+, and adds a two-year worry-free guarantee, meaning Amazon will replace the device if it breaks. Kid models offer the same distraction-free reading as the adult versions, just tailored for younger users. If you’re shopping for a kid who loves the library, now is the best time to hit add to cart. Whether you’re upgrading your own device or gifting someone their first e-reader, Amazon’s Black Friday Kindle discounts are genuinely worth jumping on. With prices this low, especially on the basic Kindle and the Kids edition, it’s a great moment to build (or rebuild) your reading routine. And if you’re hoping to read more in the new year, a Kindle is one of the simplest ways to stack the deck in your favor. Grab one before the deals fade and holiday shipping chaos sets in.

