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Amazon’s next Kindle upgrade might be a replaceable battery
1 hour ago
- New strings discovered in Amazon’s recently pulled Kindle firmware reference battery replacement support.
- The findings surfaced as the EU moves toward stricter battery repairability requirements for consumer electronics.
- The changes could hint that Amazon is preparing for easier Kindle battery replacements and first-party repair kits in the future.
Amazon may be prepping Kindles for easier battery repairs, with new firmware strings suggesting the company already has some plans in motion. A recent discussion on the MobileRead forums highlighted several battery-related messages discovered inside Amazon’s briefly available Kindle 5.19.4 firmware update. The software was later pulled, but according to contributor jhowell, the firmware included warnings for unsupported batteries alongside references to official replacement kits and installation guidance.
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The messages include:
This battery cannot be recognized and may not perform as expected. Charging has been limited to protect your device.To return your device to its original performance specifications, we recommend installing a battery that complies with Amazon specifications.Go to Settings > Device Options > Battery for battery troubleshooting guidance and support.Scan the QR code below to purchase a battery replacement kit and view instructions for replacement.
The strings don’t confirm Amazon is about to launch fully repairable Kindles, but the language does suggest the company is preparing official battery replacement support. The references point to diagnostic tools, repair guidance, and potentially direct battery kit sales.
The timing is notable as the European Union moves toward stricter battery repairability requirements for consumer electronics. The regulations aim to make consumer electronics easier to repair and will eventually require portable devices sold in the EU to allow battery replacements using commercially available tools. E-readers are also one of the easiest categories to make the case for repairability, because people tend to keep them for years. Unlike phones, there’s rarely much reason to discard an old Kindle until the battery starts failing.
Amazon’s approach may end up looking like Apple’s self-service repair program. The firmware strings specifically reference batteries that comply with Amazon specifications and limiting charging performance for third-party replacements. Even so, official battery replacement support would still represent a notable shift for Kindle hardware. For users hanging onto devices for the better part of a decade, that’s potentially very good news.
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