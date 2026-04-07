Amazon rolls out a Kindle update to fix the last one

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Amazon has begun rolling out software update 5.19.3.0.1 to supported Kindles.

The new software serves as a replacement for the pulled 5.19.3 release.

Release notes again cite improved support for USB-transferred PDFs, plus bug fixes and stability updates.

Amazon is rolling out a new Kindle update, but version 5.19.3.0.1 isn’t really new, it’s a do-over. The latest build replaces the original 5.19.3 release, which unceremoniously disappeared after many users ran into significant bugs and performance issues. Version 5.19.3.0.1 is now hitting recent devices, including the Kindle Scribe and newer Kindle Paperwhites.

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As for what’s actually new, the officially documented answer is not much. This update’s release notes are identical to those of 5.19.3, with Amazon once again pointing to improved support for USB-transferred PDFs. That support was a long-overdue tweak that finally makes sideloaded documents behave more like native Kindle files, with proper text selection, highlights, notes, and navigation. On devices like the Scribe, users can also now write directly on PDFs, and color models can now display sideloaded PDFs in color.

Beyond the PDF-related upgrades, the release notes include the usual mix of performance updates and bug fixes. In other words, cleanup. Version 5.19.3.0.1 is clearly a fix for the previous one, after enough issues caused Amazon to pull the update entirely. Early feedback on this April update suggests that at least one visible issue has been resolved. However, most users are still anxiously waiting to see what new issues might surface.

Version 5.19.3.0.1 is already hitting supported Kindle devices and should install automatically over Wi-Fi. Alternatively, you can grab it manually from Amazon’s site.

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