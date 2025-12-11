Amazon is loosening its grip on Kindle book downloads, if only slightly

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Amazon will allow EPUB and PDF downloads for DRM-free Kindle books starting January 20, 2026.

The change follows Amazon’s removal of the long-standing USB download option in 2025.

Only titles where the publisher opts out of DRM will qualify, so most Kindle books still won’t be downloadable.

Amazon is bringing back something Kindle fans didn’t expect to see again: direct downloads. Starting January 20, 2026, anyone who buys a qualifying DRM-free title will be able to download an EPUB or PDF version from their Amazon account.

The change was quietly announced in Amazon’s Kindle Direct Publishing documentation, and it marks the first time in years that the company has offered a sanctioned path to download Kindle content outside its walled garden. It’s also a sharp contrast to Amazon’s decision in early 2025 to remove the long-standing Download & Transfer via USB option, a shift that did not go over well with the brand’s power users.

The new download tool isn’t a full reversal. Most Kindle Store books still include DRM by default, and nothing in Amazon’s announcement suggests that will change. The update applies only to DRM-free titles, which are primarily self-published works from authors who intentionally choose not to lock down their files. For those creators, readers will now be able to grab an unrestricted EPUB or PDF copy directly from the Manage Your Content and Devices page.

Amazon won’t automatically enable downloads for older DRM-free titles, though. Authors who published before December 9, 2025, will need to manually confirm they still want their books available as unrestricted EPUB or PDF files.

The move is a modest win for the small but vocal crowd that prefers ebooks to behave more like traditional digital files. It’s also a potentially nice option for indie authors who want to provide their readers with more flexibility. DRM-free publishing isn’t without trade-offs for authors. Making files downloadable can make piracy easier and reduce control over how books circulate outside Amazon’s ecosystem. Still, many indie writers choose the DRM-free route anyway, valuing reader flexibility over strict copy protection.

Again, the vast majority of Kindle shoppers won’t notice a difference, since most commercial publishers continue to require DRM. Amazon hasn’t commented on whether broader download options might return or whether this change signals a shift in its ebook strategy. For now, it’s a limited but welcome improvement that nudges the Kindle ecosystem a little closer to openness, even if only at the edges.

