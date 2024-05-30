Amazon is taking care of your hunger needs with this Grubhub partnership

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Amazon is partnering with Grubhub to bring the Grubhub food ordering experience straight to Amazon, allowing users to order food without leaving the e-commerce website or app.

Prime users are also getting a continuous Grubhub Plus subscription as a benefit, extending from the fixed one-year subscription.

Amazon Prime is a great subscription plan if you frequently order from the e-commerce giant, as you get plenty of delivery-related perks that make it worth it. If your shopping use isn’t that high, you also get streaming benefits with Prime Video, gaming benefits with Prime Gaming, and even cloud storage benefits with Amazon Photos. Amazon is sweetening the deal further, offering a Grubhub Plus subscription with Prime and even letting you order food without leaving the Amazon website.

Amazon has announced that Amazon customers in the US can now order from Grubhub’s directory of restaurants in all 50 states straight from the Amazon website. You won’t need to navigate to the Grubhub app for your food delivery needs now. The ordering experience is the same on Amazon as it is on Grubhub.com and the Grubhub app, and customers will also see the same restaurant prices that they do on Grubhub.

Amazon Prime already included a year’s worth of Grubhub Plus (costing $120 per year on its own) as a perk with the $139 yearly Amazon Prime subscription plan. Now, Amazon is extending this benefit on an ongoing basis rather than just the initial year. You will no longer be automatically renewed into a paid Grubhub Plus membership as long as you have a Prime subscription.

As part of the Grubhub Plus subscription, Prime users will now pay $0 for food delivery fees on orders of $12 or more. You also get lower service fees on eligible orders and 5% credit back on pickup.

Further, Prime members can save $5 on a Grubhub delivery order over $25 with the code “PRIME5” until June 2. Prime members can enter the code during checkout, or it can be automatically applied by clicking on a banner at checkout.

Does the new Grubhub Plus subscription benefit make an Amazon Prime subscription worth it? Let us know in the comments below!

