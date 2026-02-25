Amazon’s Galaxy S26 Ultra deal adds $400+ in pre-order perks

Search results for

With the Samsung Galaxy S26 series now available for pre-order, every outlet is keen to get your business. Each carrier has its own ideas about the best combo of tempting packages, and Samsung’s online store offers large trade-in discounts. But if you’re just after an unlocked Galaxy S26 handset with no strings or plans attached, Amazon has some teasing incentives that might be worth a look.

The retail giant is offering the free storage capacity upgrade you’ll find with most sellers, but it also has two extra perks. The first is an Amazon Gift Card, the value of which depends on the model you choose. Since you can buy almost anything on Amazon, it’s almost like free money for regular shoppers. The other is a 15% discount on the new Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro, which saves you $37.50 on the high-end buds.

For example, if you’re keen on the Galaxy S26 Ultra, you can add the 512GB model to your cart and save $200 on the higher capacity variant during the pre-order period. You can then add a $200 Amazon Gift Card to the bundle at no extra cost, and you’re already getting $400 worth of freebies. Add in the discount on the Buds 4 Pro, and your total savings will be $437.50.

If you prefer the standard Galaxy S26 without the buds, Amazon will upgrade you to the 512GB model and throw in a $100 gift card, making $300 of savings. Not bad on launch day.

Check out the offers and configure your bundle via the widgets above.

