Get the Amazon Fire TV Stick HD at a record-low price we haven't seen since last year

Supercharging your TV with a good smart TV operating system is very simple and affordable these days. Especially if you can take advantage of deals like this one. The Amazon Fire TV Stick HD has dropped to its all-time low price of just $17.99. It’s hard to convince yourself not to get one at this price! Buy the Amazon Fire TV Stick HD for just $17.99 ($17 off)

This offer is available directly from Amazon. It’s a “limited time deal,” so the discount is automatic and available to all customers (no Prime subscription required).

The Amazon Fire TV Stick HD is already the cheapest option in the lineup, but today, Amazon is really throwing the house out the window with this sale. You can take one home for just $17.99, which happens to be the cheapest we’ve seen it go for in the past. It has only been at this price once, at the end of 2024.

While it is a pretty nice streaming stick, it has one major downside. It is limited to 1,080p Full HD resolution. This is fine if you are going to use it with a Full HD display, but this is becoming more uncommon now that 4K TVs are becoming so affordable. If you still own a Full HD display, though, the Amazon Fire TV Stick HD will be great.

Of course, you’ll get full access to Fire TV OS, along with all your favorite streaming apps. It also comes with full Alexa support and an Alexa Voice Remote. You can use voice commands, control your smart home devices, or even search for specific content.

The unit supports HDR, HDR 10, HDR10+, HLG, and Dolby-encoded audio. And if you feel like gaming, it even works with the Amazon Luna cloud gaming service.

It helps that the dongle is tiny and discreet, so you won’t be able to see it while in use. It really just hides behind the TV!

If you have an HDTV and want to add Fire TV OS to your display, this is your chance! Get yours before the deal goes away.

Extra deal: Here’s the best option for 4K TV users!

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K The software upgrade your 4K UHD TV needs The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K brings your favorite streaming services to just about any TV in your household. Its compact size means that it easily fits behind your TV, no cable management necessary. The Fire TV Stick 4K supports a range of video formats and offers faster interface performance than cheaper Fire TV models. See price at Woot! Save $27.00

Do you own a 4K TV? The Amazon Fire TV Stick HD might not be your best option. You might want to upgrade to the Amazon Fire TV 4K, which is also on sale from Woot. It’s an Amazon-owned deals website, so you still get a full one-year warranty, and it is also at an ultra-low $22.99 price (usually $49.99).

Aside from the 4K resolution support, this model gets some nice improvements in other departments. For starters, it gets twice the RAM at 2GB. It also includes Dolby Vision and Atmos support. This one also has Wi-Fi 6 compatibility (the HD version has Wi-Fi 5). Aside from Amazon Luna, it can also access Xbox Game Pass, and it supports picture-in-picture.

