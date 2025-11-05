Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
All Amazon Fire TV Stick models are on sale!
53 minutes ago
We just published a deal on the Google TV Streamer, but as much as we like it, it is still pricey. All Amazon Fire TV Stick models are currently on sale, and the most expensive one is still significantly cheaper than Google’s option! If you want to save, these devices are still excellent, and they are available at great prices right now.
Buy the Amazon Fire TV Stick HD for just $19.99 ($15 off)
Buy the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select for just $24.99 ($15 off)
Buy the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Plus for just $29.99 ($20 off)
Buy the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for just $39.99 ($20 off)
These offers are available directly from Amazon. They are all “limited time deals.” This means the offers are available to all users, and the discounts are applied automatically. Add your favorite one to your cart and simply check out!
Amazon Fire TV Stick HD
The Amazon Fire TV Stick HD is the most affordable option at just $19.99. There is, however, an important caveat. As its name suggests, this streaming device only supports resolutions up to Full HD.
4K screens are very common and can even be affordable these days, so we usually recommend upgrading. That said, if you’re still using a 1,080p screen, why should you spend more? This model will do, and you’ll save a nice chunk of change.
The only other downside is that it has 1GB of RAM, instead of 2GB, but it still performs decently and features a 60fps refresh rate. Storage is also not as impressive at 8GB, and it sticks with Wi-Fi 5 support. Honestly, though, those are still enough for most users out there! Most of you may not even notice the difference.
If you’re into gaming, this one also gets Amazon Luna support, but it’s the only model with no Xbox Game Pass capabilities. IT also won’t get access to Alexa Plus, if you care for that.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select
Now, if you do need 4K support, this is the next step up, and it is only $5 bucks more. Save for the higher resolution, the general experience is pretty much the same. The only other main differences are that this one will get access to Xbox Game Pass and Alexa Plus.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Plus
Things start getting much more interesting with the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Plus. Of course, you’re getting 4K UHD support here, but there’s more to it than just higher resolutions.
The image is improved, thanks to Dolby Vision support. Additionally, this one features Wi-Fi 6 capabilities, allowing it to benefit from higher network speeds (if you have a compatible router and faster internet bandwidth).
Of course, it supports Amazon Luna, Xbox Game Pass, and Alexa Plus. Additionally, it gets added features like picture-in-picture. Not to mention, audio is improved thanks to Dolby Atmos Audio support.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max
Here’s the best version of the current Amazon Fire TV Stick series. Of course, you get all the features in the previous model, such as 4K UHD support.
There are a few notable additions. The internal storage has also been doubled to 16GB, providing more space for apps. It will also come with an improved Alexa Voice Remote Enhanced, which provides the ability to control your TV, soundbar, and receiver.
If you have a compatible router, you’ll be glad to know it comes with Wi-Fi 6E support. Of course, it supports Amazon Luna, Xbox Game Pass, and Alexa Plus. Additionally, it integrates with the Fire TV Ambient Experience.
Are you getting any of these? You might as well act now. We doubt the prices will get any better for Black Friday, and there;s always a chance some of these will temporarily sell out!
