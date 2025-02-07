All Amazon Fire TV Stick streamers are on sale

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: For those with no 4K television

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD

If you don’t have a 4K TV, there is really not much of a reason to upgrade to either of the other Fire TV Stick models. The Fire TV Stick HD is all you need.

This unit comes with everything you need to enjoy your favorite streaming services. It has direct access to all the most popular services, such as YouTube, Disney Plus, Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Paramount Plus, Max, Netflix, Twitch, and much more. You can even play games using Amazon Luna, a cloud gaming service.

The specs include 1GB of RAM, 8GB of storage, Wi-Fi 5, and support for HDR, HDR 10, HDR10+, and HLG. You can even use the remote for Alexa commands, which means you can even control your smart home devices with it!

All of this for $24.99? We say that’s a winner!

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: If 4K is a priority

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

Now, if you have a 4K TV, you’ll want the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. This will get you the full resolution you need to enjoy your videos and movies in their full glory.

Not only that, but this model gets Dolby Vision, as well as HDR, HDR 10, HDR10+, and HLG. Performance will be a little better thanks to the upgrade to 2GB of RAM. The audio is also improved by Dolby Atmos support, as opposed to the HD version’s “Dolby encoded audio.”

This model gets Wi-Fi 6, so you may notice faster speeds given that you have a compatible router and fast enough internet connection. Aside from Amazon Luna, this version also gets access to Xbox Game Pass. You’ll also get access to Live View Picture-In-Picture.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max

If you want to go all out, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the best of its kind. The resolution, video support, and audio standards stay the same as the other 4K model, but there are some nice upgrades elsewhere.

My favorite improvement is the remote. You’ll get an Alexa Voice Remote Enhanced with this unit. This one has more shortcuts, as well as the ability to connect directly to the TV, soundbar, and receiver. This helps you control connected hardware for a more seamless multimedia experience.

Other improvements include 16GB of storage, 2GB of RAM, and the newer Wi-Fi 6E standard. If you want to game, this one also gets access to both Amazon Luna and Xbox Game Pass. Amazon Fire TV Stick deals were missing for some time, and we’re not sure how long they will be live. You might want to get yours while you can still save some cash on it!

