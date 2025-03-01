Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Deals: All Amazon Fire TV streaming devices are on sale!
2025-03-01
If you have a TV with no smart features, or simply don’t like the smart TV OS it comes with, a good way to upgrade your streaming setup is to get a smart TV streaming device. Amazon Fire TV streaming sticks and boxes are among the most popular, and today all of Amazon’s current options are nicely discounted! Let’s go over them and figure out which is the best option for you.
Get the Amazon Fire TV Stick HD for just $24.99 ($10 off)
Get the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for just $29.99 ($20 off)
Get the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for just $39.99 ($20 off)
Amazon Fire TV Stick HD
You don’t need to pay for features you don’t need. Many of you are still perfectly happy with your Full HD 1,080p televisions. If that is the case, all you really need is the Amazon Fire TV Stick HD, and this one is only $24.99.
It is still a pretty capable device that gives you access to all your favorite streaming apps. These include YouTube, Disney Plus, Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Paramount Plus, Max, Netflix, Twitch, and more.
The specs are pretty basic, but you don’t need much to operate this little stick. It has 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. It comes with Wi-Fi 5. That said, it will still look pretty good, as it has support for HDR, HDR 10, HDR 10+, and HLG.
You can even use the remote for Alexa commands, which means you can even control your smart home devices with it! If you like video games, it also supports Amazon Luna cloud gaming.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
Now, if you have a 4K screen, you can upgrade to the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. Of course, it can reach a much sharper definition of 3,840 x 2,160. This will make things inherently look much better, but the unit also adds Dolby Vision support to the equation. This is in addition to all the other standards included in the HD model.
You might also notice a slight performance boost, as this model comes with 2GB of RAM. The audio is also improved thanks to Dolby Atmos support, as opposed to the cheaper model’s “Dolby encoded audio.”
Another nice addition is that the Stick 4K gets Wi-Fi 6. Of course, this only makes a difference if you have a compatible router and the internet speeds to match it. Thanks to all these additions, this model also gets Xbox Game Pass support, on top of Amazon Luna. It can also run Live Picture-In-Picture.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max
Those who want to go all out without graduating to the much larger Cube have the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max. It’s the best of its kind.
The main upgrade is the remote. It comes with an Alexa Voice Remote Enhanced. It has shortcuts and can be used to directly control your TV, soundbar, and receiver. You won’t need to have a bunch of extra controllers for all these other devices.
Additionally, the Stick 4K Max has 16GB of storage, and even faster Wi-Fi 6E support. Again, you will need a compatible router and matching speeds to really see a difference in internet speeds.
Otherwise, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is pretty much the same as the standard 4K version.
Amazon Fire TV Cube
Those who really want the ultimate experience can upgrade to the Amazon Fire TV Cube. Of course, this one is much larger and noticeable, as the sticks just hide in the back, and the Cube is meant to stand next to the TV.
In terms of specs and capabilities, it pretty much matches the Stick 4K Max, but throws in some extras. One of them is a physical Ethernet port, for much faster internet speeds. It also has an HDMI input, so you can route any video content through the Amazon Fire TV Cube, instead of having to switch between sources.
Likely the coolest feature is that the Cube also doubles as an Alexa speaker. It has its own mic and speakers. You can just yell at it from across the room, without the need to interact with the remote. You may also notice performance improvements. Amazon claims the Fire TV Cube is twice as fast as the Stick 4K Max.
Oh, and it has lighting, so that is definitely cool!
Are you getting any of these Fire TV streaming devices? We would advise that you act quickly, as we’re not sure how long these “limited time deals” will stick around.