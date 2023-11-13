Holiday savings slash up to 50% off Amazon Fire TV Sticks

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Amazon’s streaming hardware was already one of the most affordable ways to boost your streaming options, but this Black Friday sale has taken that to another level. There are record-low prices on Amazon Fire TV Sticks and the Fire TV Cube, with savings of as much as 50% to be had.

One of the most eye-catching offers is on the new model of the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, which is down to an all-time low price of just $39.99. It boasts enhanced features such as extra RAM, a faster quad-core 1.8GHz processor, and support for high-end streaming options including Wi-Fi 6 — making it Amazon’s most powerful streaming stick to date. This device is compatible with all popular video and music streaming services and supports Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, HDR, and 4K Ultra HD quality.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd Gen) Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd Gen) With Wi-Fi 6, Dolby Atmos and Vision, 4K UHD, and a faster processor. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is a subtle but welcome upgrade to Amazon's top media streaming stick, packing extra RAM, a faster processor, and all of the high-end streaming options you can ask for. It's immediately the best Fire TV Stick on the market, just as long as your TV and home Wi-Fi can keep up. See price at Amazon Save $20.00

