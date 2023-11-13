Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Holiday savings slash up to 50% off Amazon Fire TV Sticks
Amazon’s streaming hardware was already one of the most affordable ways to boost your streaming options, but this Black Friday sale has taken that to another level. There are record-low prices on Amazon Fire TV Sticks and the Fire TV Cube, with savings of as much as 50% to be had.
One of the most eye-catching offers is on the new model of the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, which is down to an all-time low price of just $39.99. It boasts enhanced features such as extra RAM, a faster quad-core 1.8GHz processor, and support for high-end streaming options including Wi-Fi 6 — making it Amazon’s most powerful streaming stick to date. This device is compatible with all popular video and music streaming services and supports Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, HDR, and 4K Ultra HD quality.
- Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd Gen) for $24.99 ($25 off)
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd Gen) for $39.99 ($20 off)
- Fire TV Stick Lite for $15.99 ($14 off)
- Fire TV Stick for $19.99 ($20 off)
- Fire TV Cube (3rd Gen) for $109.99 ($30 off)
The days are getting shorter and colder, so make sure your streaming setup is good to go. You can peruse the Fire TV Stick deals for yourself via the button below.