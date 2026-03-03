Grab the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select at its cheapest historical price

Smart TV devices have never been more affordable. Especially if you can take advantage of hot deals such as this one. Right now, you can pick up an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select at its lowest price ever. It’s only $19.99! Buy the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select for a mere $19.99 ($20 off)

This offer is available directly from Amazon. It’s a 50% “limited time deal”. We’re not sure how long the offer will stay active, so you might want to act quickly.

If you’re looking for a smart TV device that won’t break the bank, Amazon offers some of the best bang per buck in this category. For example, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is only $19.99 right now, and it is a very capable little gadget. In fact, most people won’t need anything better.

As the name suggests, you’re getting 4K support. Whether you have a 4K TV or not, it’s nice to future-proof yourself. And UHD definition isn’t all you’re getting. There’s also HDR 10, HDR 10+, and HLG support, as well as Dolby-encoded audio.

You can even use it for cloud gaming, thanks to Amazon Luna and Xbox Game Pass capabilities. This is also a newer model with support for Amazon Alexa Plus. And while it uses the older Wi-Fi 5 standard, that’s more than enough for your 4K streaming and cloud gaming.

Of course, you’ll also get full access to the Amazon Appstore, which grants you access to most streaming services and many other applications.

Again, this is a record-low price for the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select, so act quickly. These offers don’t usually last long!

Extra deals: The upgraded versions are on sale too!

Maybe you just can’t settle with the base 4K model. If you want a more advanced smart TV experience, Amazon also has the Fire TV Stick 4K Plus and Fire TV Stick 4K Max. These are also $20 off, at $29.99 and $39.99, respectively.

What’s the difference? Well, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Plus adds Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. It also supports Wi-Fi 6 and picture-in-picture.

As for the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max, that one gets twice the RAM at 16GB, so there is a performance boost. It also comes with Wi-Fi 6E and includes the Fire TV Ambient Experience.

