Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select deal offers best value in the series

We recently reported on a $16.99 Big Spring Deal for the Amazon Fire TV Stick HD. While an awesome sale, it left me wondering why people wouldn’t just upgrade to the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select, which is also on sale and only a dollar more! Buy the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select for just $17.99 ($22 off)

This offer is available directly from Amazon as part of the Big Spring Deal sales event.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick HD is a great device if you don’t need 4K streaming. Maybe you still have a Full HD TV. The thing is, you might eventually upgrade to a 4K TV, especially considering even the cheaper televisions mostly have UHD resolutions these days. I see no reason not to upgrade to the next step up, which is the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select. Given today’s record-low price, it’s only one dollar more at just $17.99.

You might as well future-proof yourself. And even if you don’t take advantage of 4K support, there are other reasons to pay the extra buck. The main upgrades, aside from the definition bump, are that the Fire TV Stick 4K Select also includes Alexa+ support and access to Xbox Game Pass cloud gaming (in addition to Amazon Luna, which both support).

Otherwise, they are pretty similar. Both feature HDR 10, HDR 10+, and HLG, as well as Dolby-encoded audio. It also features the same Wi-Fi 5 capabilities. The 8GB of RAM are identical.

Of course, you’ll get full access to the Amazon Appstore, granting you access to most streaming services and plenty of other applications.

Again, this is a new record-low price for the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select. There has never been a better time to get one! And if you were thinking of taking advantage of the Amazon Fire TV Stick HD sale, we would say you are better off spending an extra dollar on this one.

Extra deals: All other 4K Fire TV Sticks are also on sale!

While I feel like the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select offers the best bang for the buck, the other 4K Fire TV Sticks are on sale as well. If you really want to upgrade and get a better experience, you can also get the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Plus and Fire TV Stick 4K Max at great prices. Both are $25 off.

Let’s talk about what you would get for the extra money. The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Plus adds Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Wi-Fi 6 support, and picture-in-picture.

If you want to get the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max, that one is pretty much like the Plus, but with twice the RAM at 16GB. It also gets Wi-Fi 6E support. Lastly, you will get to enjoy the Fire TV Ambient Experience.

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