The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Plus just came out and it's already 40% off!

A new Fire TV Stick is in town, and it’s already on sale! The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Plus is 40% off right now, making it one of the best options for those who need a smart TV upgrade. Buy the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Plus for just $29.99 ($20 off)

This offer is available directly from Amazon as a “limited time deal.”

If the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Plus looks familiar, it’s because it is pretty much a rebranded Amazon Fire TV 4K. They have the same design, specs, and general experience. So, what’s new?

Amazon is focusing on the device’s added AI functionality. This one supports Alexa+, which significantly improves search capabilities. You can now find movies by actor, plot, and even quotes. As Amazon mentions, you can also ask, “Alexa, show me action movies with car chases.”

Otherwise, the device is the same product you already know and love. It supports 4K UHD resolutions at 60fps. It supports Wi-Fi 6 speeds, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos sound.

Of course, Fire TV OS has full Alexa support, so you can also ask the digital assistant for anything you already use it for. This includes controlling smart home devices! You’ll get access to the Amazon Appstore and even be able to game via Amazon Luna or Xbox Game Pass.

Ready for Alexa+? Go get your Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Plus on sale before the price jumps back up! This is a new deal, so it’s pretty much a record-low price.

Extra deal: The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is also on sale!

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max With Wi-Fi 6, Dolby Atmos and Vision, 4K UHD, and a faster processor. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is a subtle but welcome upgrade to Amazon's top media streaming stick, packing extra RAM, a faster processor, and all of the high-end streaming options you can ask for. It's immediately the best Fire TV Stick on the market, just as long as your TV and home Wi-Fi can keep up. See price at Amazon Save $20.00 Limited Time Deal!

If you really want the best experience, this is the very best Fire TV Stick model available. It’s also only $10 more right now. Thanks to a current 33% discount, you can get it for just $39.99.

It’s actually pretty similar to the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Plus. The main differences are that it supports Wi-Fi 6E, has twice the RAM at 16GB, and supports the Fire TV Ambient Experience. It also comes with the improved Alexa Voice Remote Enhanced.

Follow