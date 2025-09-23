Grab an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K at a 54% discount!

Whether you’re trying to switch smart TV operating systems or want to turn a basic TV into a smart one, Amazon Fire TV dongles offer the most convenient and affordable options. My favorite one is the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. While the retail price is already quite reasonable at $49.99, today, you can get it at a 54% discount! Buy the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for just $22.99 ($27 off)

This offer is available from Woot, an Amazon-owned deals website. Because of its affiliation with the online retailer, you get a full 1-year warranty. The item is in new condition, and there is a limit of two units per customer.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is the brand’s mid-tier smart home dongle offering. There is a lower-end one and a premium one. What I like about this one is that it strikes the perfect balance between quality and price. Right now, it is actually cheaper than the base HD model, so you might want to jump on this deal while you can!

Almost everyone has a 4K TV now, which makes this version the most suitable for most of you. It supports 4K resolution, while the base iteration is limited to HD (1,080p). It also gets a nice set of capabilities, such as Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR 10, HDR10+, HLG, and Dolby Atmos Audio. Oh, and you get an extra GB of RAM, for a total of 2GB.

This model supports Wi-Fi 6, which is a nice upgrade if you use a compatible router. It will come with 8GB of storage and the popular Alexa Voice Remote. And yes, you do get full access to the Alexa digital assistants, which will be nice for requesting random information, searching for content, controlling smart home devices, and more.

Aside from having direct access to all your favorite streaming and other applications, you can even play games using cloud gaming services like Amazon Luna and Xbox Game Pass.

Setting it up is easy. Just plug it into the HDMI port on your TV, hook it up to a power source, and follow the on-screen instructions to get started.

While not precisely a record-low price, this discount is getting pretty close to it. The record-low price currently sits at $21.99, so it is only one dollar less. We’d say this is a good chance to get the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for the price of a cheap lunch.

